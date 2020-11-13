Officials raising alarms amid ‘frenzy’ of poaching in Lane County

Editor’s note: Some of the images in this story may be too graphic for some readers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon authorities are asking for help in tracking down the poachers behind “a frenzy” of multiple cases, including one where a black bear was found decapitated, in Lane County in October.

The bear’s body was found on Oct. 15 on the Roseburg Forest Products property outside of Veneta, according to Oregon State Police. In addition to being decapitated, the bear’s claws, backstrap and some leg meat were missing.

Officials said the majority of the bear’s body was left to waste, and added the bear’s gall bladder was likely missing as well, although the animal’s condition made it hard to tell. A bear’s gall bladder is used in some traditional medicine, according to state police, even though a synthetic version is available.

Multiple deer and elk have also been reported as poached this season. The carcasses of three deer were found on Oct. 15 alone, according to authorities.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen. Things are happening all over Lane County right now,” Oregon State Police senior trooper Josh Wolcott said in a statement. “Every day is a new report.”

Wolcott works with Oregon’s only conservation K9, a yellow labrador named Buck, and said they visit poaching sites to detect shell casings, gunpowder residue and human scent. However, investigators are still looking for leads on a suspect or suspects, including vehicle descriptions.

In a statement, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife administrator Doug Cottam expressed his anger.

“There are available and inexpensive opportunities to legally harvest a deer or bear to eat in Oregon. There is no excuse for poaching,” he said. “I am very concerned about people who kill wild animals just to satisfy their desire to kill something.”

Anyone with tips is asked to contact Oregon State Police’s tipline at 1-800-452-7888 or email TIP@OSP.oregon.gov.