YSCO believes that a student may have been burning pills containing fentanyl on a piece of foil in the bathroom.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A “likely fentanyl exposure” at Willamina High School on Tuesday affected multiple students and a law enforcement officer, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

YCSO said that a deputy came to campus to conduct a follow-up investigation of a case, and was asked by a staff member to assist with a bathroom check regarding a suspicious odor — the bathroom was inside a modular classroom and not connected to the main building.

Officials said the deputy requested that staff and students exit the classroom after noticing a strong, acrid smell in the room, adding the deputy began feeling unwell and was exhibiting signs of a possible overdose. Multiple students also reported that they felt unwell. One student was taken to Salem Hospital via ambulance, while two other students were observed by EMS personnel, YCSO said.

The deputy was also taken to the hospital and treated in the emergency room, according to authorities. YCSO said the deputy reported having tightness in the chest with a restricted ability to breathe, tingling in the fingers, loss of feeling in the lower extremities and a sensation of floating. The sheriff’s office also stated that the deputy exhibited confusion, the inability to speak coherently and the inability to articulate what had taken place.

The results of a toxicity screening on the deputy are pending, but YSCO believes that a student may have been burning pills containing fentanyl on a piece of foil in the bathroom of the modular classroom.

The Willamina School District sent an email to parents notifying them of the incident, and the affected classroom was ventilated and thoroughly cleaned, according to officials.

According to YCSO, there have been multiple fentanyl overdoses in the county this week and said that there are distribution concerns about a “particularly potent batch of counterfeit pills.”