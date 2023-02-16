PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A tobacco retail licensing program that launched last year discovered that 25% of Oregon businesses illegally sold tobacco products to underage buyers.

The Oregon Tobacco Retail License Program inspected more than 500 businesses in its first year of ensuring tobacco retailers comply with state regulations — including the law banning sales of commercial tobacco to those younger than 21.

The state works with inspectors under the age of 21 who attempt to use their real identification to purchase tobacco products. If a retailer asks for the inspector’s age, they answer honestly.

After failing an inspection, the store’s tobacco license holder receives a letter with their results and a chance to appeal if desired. First-time violations are $1,000.

Rachael Banks, Oregon Health Authority’s public health director, said the program’s goal is to lower the rate of underage tobacco sales with retail education tools such as online training.

“Our hope is not to find any stores in violation of these laws or have to hand out any fines,” Banks said. “Our goal is to help retailers follow all commercial tobacco sales laws so we can keep commercial tobacco out of the hands of Oregon’s youth and young adults younger than 21, which is one small step toward healthier communities.