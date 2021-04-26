OHA changes mask rule for non-contact sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon released new statewide mask guidance on Monday, including a provision allowing those participating in non-contact sports to not wear a mask if they are distanced six feet.
“The Oregon Health Authority regularly reviews COVID-19 guidance based on medical evidence and evolving science. OHA has revised the current guidance on the use of masks outdoors during competition. The guidance allows people to take off face coverings when competing in non-contact sports outdoors and maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from others and the other virus protective protocols,” OHA said in a statement.
New Oregon mask guidance
- The exception will not apply while training and conditioning for these sports or for competitions.
- The exception will not apply before and after competing