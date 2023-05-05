PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority on Friday announced it issued the first psilocybin service center license to EPIC Healing Eugene, allowing the center to employ or contract licensed facilitators trained to prepare and administer sessions for the psychedelic drug.

“This is such a historic moment as psilocybin services will soon become available in Oregon, and we appreciate the strong commitment to client safety and access as service center doors prepare to open,” said Angie Allbee, the section manager of Oregon Psilocybin Services.

Before being granted the license, Cathy Rosewell Jonas, the owner of EPIC Healing Eugene, says she completed 300 hours of psychedelic-assisted therapy training and an accelerated advanced psilocybin-assisted therapy program.

Jonas plans to start offering sessions to individuals and smalls group by the end of May and eventually offer large groups and retreats.

“We are excited to be the first service center licensed in Oregon and to be able to open our doors for the many clients who will benefit from our transformational psychedelic-assisted therapy in a safe, nurturing space,” said Jonas. “This is the first step, and we will soon work to create more access for people to this life-changing therapy through scholarships and creating ways for people to sponsor services for other people.”

Licensed service centers will be permitted to sell psilocybin products created and tested by licensed manufacturers and laboratories.

So far, OHA says 84 worker permits, five facilitator licenses, three manufacturer licenses and a single laboratory license have been issued, with additional licenses and permits expected in the coming months.

OHA has received more than 340 applications for licenses and worker permits since the state began accepting applications for manufacturing, service center, laboratory and facilitatory psilocybin therapy licenses in January.

This was the fourth and final type of license type to be issued, OHA said. In late March, Portland-based company Satori Farms PDX LLC was issued a psilocybin manufacturing license, making it not only the first business in Oregon to receive the license but in the entire nation.

Voters more than two years ago made Oregon the first state to legalize the therapeutic use of psilocybin.