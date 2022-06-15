PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As the addiction crisis grips parts of Oregon, the group overseeing Ballot Measure 110 provided an update on efforts for treatment funding.

Funding for addiction treatment has been a hot button issue in Oregon after voters approved Measure 110 in 2020, which decriminalized possession of personal amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs.

Part of the bill, required millions of dollars from the state’s legal cannabis industry to go to treatment centers and related services, but that half of the legislation has been slow.

Applications for funding stacked up after state officials underestimated the work required to vet them and to get the money out the door.

On Wednesday, Oregon Health Authority’s Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council met to discuss funding the behavioral health resource networks.

OHA told KOIN 6 News while no final funding decision has been made for Multnomah County, they have approved about $1.8 million for Crook County, $3.2 million for Polk County and $5.3 million for Umatilla County.

KOIN 6 News has previously reported on the rise of fentanyl deaths and how experts believe there is a new type of meth in Portland which increases drug psychosis.

During his May State of the State address, Mayor Ted Wheeler discussed the addiction crisis in Portland, saying “the final issue I’ll bring forth today is a humble but frankly desperate plea to our state government health authority. Please release the state ballot Measure 110 funds now. Make mental health program reform a top priority in next year’s state legislative session.”