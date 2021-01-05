OHA to give update on vaccine distribution

Gov. Brown says the state is moving too slowly with vaccinations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health Authority officials are expected to give an update on Oregon’s ongoing vaccine distribution on Tuesday.

Beginning at 2:30 p.m., OHA Director Patrick Allen and Oregon State Chief Medical Officer Dana Hargunan will both be discussing the state’s vaccination progress. KOIN 6 News will livestream it online.

As a percentage of the population, Oregon has administered about the same number of COVID-19 vaccines as other states. But Oregon — again, like the other states — is going too slowly, Gov. Kate Brown said Monday.

“Oregon, like most of the country, is not moving fast enough. All states are grappling with the same logistical challenges, and while we are making steady progress, we must move even more quickly when every vaccination has the potential to save someone’s life,” the governor said in a statement.

So she directed the Oregon Health Authority to administer 12,000 vaccinations each day by the end of the next 2 weeks.

“That will put us on track to deploy every vaccine we have in our hands each week,” she said. “OHA will be working with health care providers, pharmacies, and local public health partners to streamline the distribution process to achieve that goal.”

Six more COVID-19-related deaths and more than 700 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported in Oregon on Monday.

Oregon health officials say Monday’s report raises the state’s death toll to 1,506, with the state’s total number of cases standing at 118,456.

