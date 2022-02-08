OHA releases new draft rules for ‘magic’ mushrooms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New rules drafted by Oregon health officials will only allow one type of psilocybin to be produced while prohibiting genetically modified or chemically synthesized psilocybin.

On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority released drafted rules regarding the production process, testing and training requirements for “magic” mushrooms, which was first reported by OPB.

In January of 2021, the psilocybin section of the OHA started its years-long process to develop the licensing rules and regulations for psilocybin products and services as a form of therapy for mental health conditions.

Now, the OHA is proposing only one mushroom species, Psilocybe cubensis, be manufactured.

Additionally, manufacturers could expect their harvested mushrooms to undergo several tests. Those tests range from assessing the mushroom species to detecting a batch’s potency levels.

Manufacturers will be required to send multiple batches of each harvest to be tested. Each batch contains fewer than five pounds of dried mushrooms. OHA says the sampled amount must represent 2% of the entire batch.

The agency has two years to spell out how psilocybin can be used in Oregon.

Leaders at the OHA say the recent research in controlled settings and clinical trials shows that psilocybin can alleviate Major Depressive Disorder with lasting effects.