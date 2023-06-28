PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just days after nurses at three Providence facilities ended a strike against the hospital system, health care workers at Oregon Health and Science University have launched a demonstration of their own.

The Oregon Nurses Association announced that nurses at OHSU, OHSU Hillsboro and OHSU partner Columbia Memorial Hospital were organizing “a series of informational pickets” from Tuesday, June 27, to Thursday, June 29.

ONA says it represents more than 3,550 OHSU-system nurses, about twice the number of healthcare workers who were represented in the Providence strike.

According to the nurses union, OHSU staff have met with hospital executives more than 18 times since last December to advocate for better conditions for healthcare workers and their patients — similar to the asks of Providence health system nurses.

The union additionally reported that OHSU hospital system’s net worth has increased by 10% to $4 billion since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is still on the rise.

“While local nurses are advocating for the issues that matter to patients: safe staffing; safe hospitals; caregiver recruitment and retention; and preventing health care worker burnout and moral injury – hospital executives are prioritizing their own profits at the expense of patients’ needs,” ONA said.

OHSU and OHSU Hillsboro nurses’ contracts expire on Friday, June 30, while Columbia Memorial Hospital nurses’ contracts already expired at the end of May.

The informational picket lines scheduled for this week will be held ahead of the four bargaining sessions, which will include a state-appointed mediator, slated for July.

In a statement, OHSU said it values its nursing staff and the time dedicated to the bargaining cycle thus far.

“We are dedicated to bargaining toward our shared goals of a safe, healthy and respectful working environment,” the hospital system added. “As the process proceeds, the OHSU bargaining team looks forward to continuing thoughtful, productive negotiations.”