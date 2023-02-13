PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At the request of Gov. Tina Kotek, the director of Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission Steve Marks is stepping down from his position amid an investigation into allegations that agency officials were abusing their power.

According to a letter obtained by KOIN 6, Marks said he “believe[s] that the Governor is entitled to have her own management team, I will honor that request.”

This announcement comes days after Kotek called for Marks’ resignation following an internal investigation that he and five other agency leaders diverted bottles of high-end bourbons for personal use.

According to the investigation, the officials were paying for the whiskey but were using their knowledge and connections with the commission to obtain it, thus depriving the public of the expensive alcohol. This goes against Oregon statutes, including one that prohibits public officials from using confidential information for personal gain, the commission’s investigation said.

Marks denies he violated ethics laws but acknowledged getting preferential treatment to some extent. He and others questioned in the investigation say they never resold the whiskey, which can go for thousands of dollars.

Marks’ resignation will be effective at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The OLCC is currently under a criminal investigation.