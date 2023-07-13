PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission has issued a recall for a batch of cannabis flower that tested positive for arsenic in January.

The strain Blueberry Muffin, produced by Bend Cannabis Company, was first harvested in December 2022 and last sold on June 23, 2023. Although the OLCC has worked with retailers to stop the sale of the product, officials encourage consumers to destroy any of the strain harvested by that date.

Arsenic is a heavy metal that officials warn is carcinogenic and a cause of several diseases. The level of heavy metals found in this batch of cannabis poses a risk to public health and safety. Those who have consumed the product already may experience respiratory irritation.

According to a press release from the OLCC, “Cannabis is efficient at absorbing and storing heavy metals and other pollutants found in soil and water, which increases the risk that marijuana users could ingest or inhale heavy metals. These metals can damage the kidneys and nervous system and increase the risk of some cancers.”

The product had been harvested before cannabis products were required by the Oregon Health Authority to be tested for microbiological contaminants and heavy metals. All cannabis products harvested after March 1 require testing.

The OLCC says anyone that has health concerns about the recalled product should contact the Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222 or a medical provider. If consumers have other product-related complaints related to this recall, contact olcc.recalls@oregon.gov. Be sure to include your name and phone number.

