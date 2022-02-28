PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s liquor authority has directed the state’s independently owned liquor stores to pull all Russian-made distilled spirits as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
By pulling 5,000 bottles of Russia-made liquor from more than 280, the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission said it would sequester the remaining supply — more than 6,200 bottles — in its Portland warehouse.
In a press release on Monday afternoon, the following products are no longer available to buy:
- Russian Standard Vodka
- Russian Standard Platinum
- Beluga Gold Line Vodka
- Hammer + Sickle Vodka
- Beluga Noble Vodka
- Russian Standard Gold Vodka
- Jewel of Russia Classic
- Jewel of Russia Ultra Black
- Imperial Vodka
- Russian Standard 12-50ML
- Beluga Noble Celebration
- Jewel of Russia Ultra
- Mamont Vodka
- Zyr Russian Vodka
- Forty Degrees Vodka
- Green Mark Vodka
- Kutskova Russian Vodka
- Russian Ice Vodka
- Russian Standard W/2 Shot
- St. Petersburg Russian Vodka
The OLCC said liquor stores across the state are also banned from filling a customer “special order” request for Russian-made liquor.
“Removing these products aligns with other states that have acted to ban the sale of Russian made products as a part of economic sanctions against Russian operated businesses,” OLCC said in a statement. “Economic sanctions against the Russian government are designated to bring this conflict to an end.”
The Oregon liquor authority said customers can still find all other brands of vodka, including those with Russian names, but not bought from distilleries in Russia itself.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered special troops in invade Ukraine on Wednesday, Feb. 23.