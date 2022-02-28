PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s liquor authority has directed the state’s independently owned liquor stores to pull all Russian-made distilled spirits as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By pulling 5,000 bottles of Russia-made liquor from more than 280, the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission said it would sequester the remaining supply — more than 6,200 bottles — in its Portland warehouse.

In a press release on Monday afternoon, the following products are no longer available to buy:

Russian Standard Vodka

Russian Standard Platinum

Beluga Gold Line Vodka

Hammer + Sickle Vodka

Beluga Noble Vodka

Russian Standard Gold Vodka

Jewel of Russia Classic

Jewel of Russia Ultra Black

Imperial Vodka

Russian Standard 12-50ML

Beluga Noble Celebration

Jewel of Russia Ultra

Mamont Vodka

Zyr Russian Vodka

Forty Degrees Vodka

Green Mark Vodka

Kutskova Russian Vodka

Russian Ice Vodka

Russian Standard W/2 Shot

St. Petersburg Russian Vodka

The OLCC said liquor stores across the state are also banned from filling a customer “special order” request for Russian-made liquor.

“Removing these products aligns with other states that have acted to ban the sale of Russian made products as a part of economic sanctions against Russian operated businesses,” OLCC said in a statement. “Economic sanctions against the Russian government are designated to bring this conflict to an end.”

The Oregon liquor authority said customers can still find all other brands of vodka, including those with Russian names, but not bought from distilleries in Russia itself.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered special troops in invade Ukraine on Wednesday, Feb. 23.