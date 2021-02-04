OLCC suspends Route 99’s license for maskless indoor dining

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Route 99 in Clackamas County has had their liquor license suspended by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.

The OLCC received complaints in January that Route 99 was allowing indoor dining despite a ban under Governor Brown’s order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

OLCC enforcement staff contacted the owner/operator and attempted to use the education first approach with them. However, they then followed up for an in-person inspection, and saw the parking lot was full and customers were inside without masks. They saw large groups eating and drinking inside. Employees were also not wearing masks.

The licensees of record are Tyson Bafford, Managing Member, and Rachelle George, Member of Route 99 Enterprise, LLC.

A post on Route 99’s Facebook page said they would be closed for a few weeks.