OLCC wants to make it harder for minors and 'visibly intoxicated people' to obtain home deliveries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission is implementing stricter measures for third-party companies that deliver alcohol directly to customers’ doorsteps.

On Thursday, the agency announced that companies like Grubhub, Instacart, DoorDash and Uber Eats will be required to have a third-party delivery facility permit starting next year. The companies will also be required to train their employees on proper liquor delivery.

OLCC’s new program comes after Oregon lawmakers approved House Bill 3308, a measure designed to further monitor who can accept booze from home.

The agency reported that home alcohol deliveries have increased in popularity in recent years, but third-party delivery companies haven’t been forced to adhere to the same compliance standards as brick-and-mortar businesses.

“Unfortunately, this absence of oversight contributed to an operating environment where delivery companies could leave alcoholic beverages on doorsteps without confirming that the order was received by an adult 21 years or older, or that the delivery recipient wasn’t visibly intoxicated,” the agency said in a news release.

In October 2022, the OLCC unveiled “Eyes On Oregon: An Observational Study of Home Alcohol Delivery Compliance.” For the study, the agency called on volunteers between the ages of 21 and 26 to document whether their identification was checked during private home deliveries.

Between May and September of that year, officials found that 37% of home alcohol deliveries didn’t consist of a proper ID check. According to the agency, there were no “meaningful” differences in ID checks across race or gender — but non-compliance was more common among the youngest volunteers.

Washington, Union, Lane, Multnomah, Malheur, Douglas and Benton counties were test sites for the study. Malheur, Douglas and Benton counties were all tied with 100% success rates. Multnomah County had the second-highest percentage at 70%, while Washington County had the lowest at 44%.

The OLCC also said that non-compliance was more likely between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and for deliveries made to apartments or graduate-student housing.

“A large percentage of non-compliance was related to use of scanners or digital photos of IDs uploaded during online ordering; these are tools intended to support age checking, but do not replace the need to check a physical ID,” the agency added.

OLCC’s new delivery permits will go into effect on Jan. 1, and be valid for a full calendar year.