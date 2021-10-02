Olympia woman sets record with 2030-pound squash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Olympia woman set a new Washington record for the largest-ever squash in the state at the Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off in Woodburn.

The event at the Bauman Harvest Festival is a sanctioned competition for growers from all over the Pacific Northwest.

Cindy Tobeck’s squash weighed in at an astonishing 2030 pounds. She is now the record-holder in the state of Washington, officials with the festival said in a release. Organizers said it is also the second-largest squash ever recorded on Earth.

Even though Tobeck’s pumpkin was the biggest, the pumpkin with the biggest splash was a disqualified 1200-pound pumpkin that was dropped 100 feet into a pool.

The Bauman Harvest Festival continues through October 30.

A 1200-pound pumpkin was dropped 100 feet into a pool at the Bauman Harvest Festival in Woodburn, October 2, 2021 (Courtesy: Bauman Harvest Festival)

