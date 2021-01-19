ODE: Schools need on-site COVID testing once back open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following Governor Brown’s announcement that school reopening decisions be made at the local level, the Oregon Department of Education has issued updated guidelines for the return of in-person instruction.

Brown returned the decision for operating schools in-person to the local level on January 1. ODE said the guidance provides local leaders with applicable resources to make informed decisions.

ODE along with the Oregon Health Authority have updated advisory metrics aligned to recommendations from the Harvard Global Health Institute as well. The newly-adopted formulas allow for a return to in-person instruction for elementary students at higher levels of community case rates than previously recommended, according to ODE.

One new requirement calls for schools to provide on-site COVID-19 testing for for symptomatic students and staff identified on campus — as well as those with known exposure to someone with COVID-19.

“We are providing school leaders with the information they need to make local decisions about returning to in-person instruction,” said ODE Director Colt Gill said in a release Tuesday. “We all know that in-person instruction provides our children and families with access to an equitable education. Schools are a center of services to students and families, offering nutritious meals, access to social-emotional and mental health supports, as well as physical health services. This guidance provides new resources to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and better meet students’ needs in this time.”

ODE said the updated guidance takes effect immediately.

“As conditions change, our guidance will be updated so that we can continue serving the needs of our students,” the agency said.

State education officials engaged with nearly 2,000 school and community partners over the last two weeks, including Governor Brown’s Healthy Schools Reopening Council and Medical Advisory Panel, to inform this update.

Read the full update to the Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance