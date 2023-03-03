PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man, 46, is dead following an avalanche north of Three Sisters on Thursday, officials said.

According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a man and his friend were skiing at Black Crater when an avalanche occurred in the area.

The friend escaped the avalanche but the man was caught and ended up lost in the snow, authorities said.

The men were equipped with backcountry safety gear including avalanche beacons, which officials said the friend used to locate his friend.

Despite attempting life-saving measures, the man died from his injuries.

Search and Rescue officers shared that they were able to assist the friend to safety, but due to the avalanche danger in the area, they weren’t able to recover the man’s body.

Crews returned to the scene Friday and are attempting to recover the other man.