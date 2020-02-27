Oneonta Tunnel reconstruction to begin soon

The Oneonta Tunnel was damaged in the Eagle Creek Fire

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. (KOIN) — Later this year, crews will begin reconstruction on the Oneonta Tunnel, which was damaged by the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017.

Work outside the tunnel that sits on the Historic Columbia River Highway has already started. The highway remains closed until Friday night.

The second phase to restore the tunnel will begin later this year.

KOIN 6 News photojournalist Forrest Nguyen toured the worksite and filed this video report.