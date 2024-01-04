PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A series of online threats has prompted police presence at Churchill High School in Eugene this week, including on Thursday.

Officials say the threats, which originated from a Monday Reddit post, appear to be made by the same source. They also believe they came from outside Oregon.

Authorities say they do not believe the threats are credible, but they are enacting safety protocols as a precaution.

The Eugene Police Department and the FBI are actively investigating the incident.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to contact the Eugene police non-emergency line.