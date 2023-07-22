PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Did you get an alert to evacuate Oregon? Well, you can ignore it. It was a mistake by an operator with the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

Late Saturday afternoon, officials said, Klamath County asked for help from the state to send out a Level 3 evacuation notice for the Golden Fire in the county.

A screengrab from the Clackamas 911 Facebook page assuring people there is no statewide evacuation order, July 22, 2023 (Clackmas 911 Facebook)

“Unfortunately, an Emergency Alert System (EAS) was broadcast statewide due to operator error,” officials said in a press release. “The error in the system has been fixed and the alert will not repeat.”

State officials regret the error and apologized for any inconvenience.

The Golden Fire began around 1 p.m. Saturday on Bly Mountain, about 18 miles east of Klamath Falls. The 200-acre fire is threatening structures, officials said.

Red Cross Cascades has opened an evacuation shelter for those affected by the Golden Fire. The shelter is at Bonanza Schools, 31610 Mission Street in Bonzana.