OR 43 to close all day Friday to help with power repair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In an effort to restore power and remove dangerous trees, OR 43 will be closed all day Friday, ODOT announced Thursday night.

The closure between Hidden Springs Road and McKillican Street will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 11 p.m..

ODOT officials said the move is “an all-hands effort to accomplish in one day what may otherwise require close to a week to complete.” They will work with PGE and the cities of West Linn and Lake Oswego.

Police will patrol the closures at the north and south ends but local residents and emergency vehicles will have access.