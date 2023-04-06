PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Though other climate-change legislation is proceeding, Oregon lawmakers will not advance a bill prompting faster divestiture of state investments in coal, oil and gas companies.

House Bill 2601 would have compelled action by the state treasurer and the Oregon Investment Council by 2035, well before the 2050 target that current state Treasurer Tobias Read has set, and which also is Oregon’s goal to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by 90% from current levels.

A House committee conducted two public hearings in February and March, but failed to move the legislation by a deadline of April 4 despite an effort by its chief sponsor and others to work out a compromise.

Though the divestiture legislation drew more attention, lawmakers are advancing less controversial bills to promote voluntary carbon-capture projects on forests and farmland (Senate Bill 530) and require energy-efficiency measures in construction of all types (SB 868-SB 871).

