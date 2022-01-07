OR launches interest survey for psilocybin services

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Psilocybin Services is seeking the public’s input and participation in a community interest survey to understand who is interested in using psilocybin services.

Those interested in taking the five to 10-minute survey will have a chance to participate beginning Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. through Feb. 6 at 11:59 p.m. Participants will remain anonymous.

The information obtained from the survey will be used to further develop the psilocybin program, and target what resources are necessary for licensing and compliance work that is set to begin early next year.

The survey can be accessed here.