OR Moms Union demands OHA release metrics to remove masks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After the Oregon Health Authority filed to make the mask mandate permanent in schools, a group of moms released a statement demanding health officials release what metrics would be used to determine when the mandate could be lifted.

On Friday, OHA filed to make masks required in schools “permanently.” OHA said the rule is not indefinite as health officials can remove the rule whenever it seems safe and appropriate to do so.

Despite this, many Oregonians — specifically a group of moms — voiced concerns that OHA has not elaborated on what it will take to lift the mandate.

The Oregon Moms Union was formed in 2021 when many schools were shut down due to COVD-19. Now, the group of moms are demanding health officials release specific metrics that would be used to determine if masks are still needed in schools.

According to the Co-Founder and President of the Oregon Moms Union, MacKensey Pulliam Oregon is continuing to impose mask mandates despite several news outlets — both national and local — publishing articles that argue against masks.

“They’re [OHA] no longer following the science, and instead making yet another attempt to push parents out of the decision-making process for their own kids. And parents are furious,” said Pulliam.