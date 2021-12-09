OR officials search for missing infant, parents

Oregon Department of Human Services searches for Zelylah Johnson and her parents, Brittany Medley (left) and Lucas Johnson (right). (Courtesy: ODHS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An infant was reported missing with her mother and father Thursday, and the nearly 3-month-old is believed to be at risk, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Zelylah Johnson is believed to be with her mother, Brittany Medley and her father, Lucas Johnson. ODHS is searching for the child and her parents to assess her safety.

ODHS’ Child Welfare Division said Zelylah was last seen in McMinnville. She is 20 inches long and just over 8 lbs.

Anyone with information about the location of Zelylah or her parents should call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-7233.