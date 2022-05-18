SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Increased tax revenues are now predicted to deliver a record kicker rebate of $3 billion to taxpayers in 2024.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Economist Mark McMullen on Wednesday called the latest revenue outlook for the state’s two-year budget cycle “nothing short of shocking.” Oregon’s income tax receipts this filing season mean a $2.3 billion increase in general fund revenue compared with just three months ago, but the unique kicker tax rebate would return much of the money to taxpayers.

There will be $427 million more for state lawmakers to spend in the 2023-2025 budget. Oregon’s current two-year general fund and lottery budget is $29.3 billion, according to the Legislative Fiscal Office.