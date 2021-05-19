OR to start replacing 1990s unemployment benefits system

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Employment Department says in July it will start upgrading the obsolete computer system that pays jobless benefits.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that would end a 12-year delay that caused a catastrophic breakdown in distributing aid during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oregon’s new system won’t be in place until 2024.

Oregon was among the slowest in the nation at paying jobless benefits during the pandemic, with laid-off workers frequently waiting weeks or months for aid.