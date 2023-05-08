PORTLAND, Ore. (The Portland Tribune) — If you can’t be sitting and watching orcas swim by your cabin in the San Juan Islands, while enjoying a nice spring night, well, you can visit Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

Orcas are coming to OMSI — not up the Willamette River, but right there at the museum itself in the form of exhibit “Orcas: Our Shared Future,” May 13-Jan. 28. It’s courtesy of Royal BC Museum in Victoria, British Columbia, and it’s the United States premiere.

“Dive deep into the stories and science that surround the magnificent orca, apex predator of all oceans,” promotions say.

Through dramatic displays, immersive games and provocative videos, visitors of all ages will explore currents of ecological activism, popular culture, and Indigenous beliefs to gain a deeper understanding of how orcas and humans are inextricably connected.

