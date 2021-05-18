Oregon adds just 2,200 jobs in April

File photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s job growth stalled in April after three consecutive months of significant gains.

The Oregon Employment Department reported hiring slowed as nonfarm payroll employment grew by just 2,200 in April. Monthly gains had been averaging 14,000 in the prior three months.

The unemployment rate remained at 6.0%, according to OED.

“Although Oregon’s unemployment rate hit a stand-still in April, underlying labor force dynamics continue shifting,” OED economist Gail Krumenauer said Tuesday. “April marked the first month since the pandemic recession started that those experiencing permanent job losses were the largest group of laid off Oregonians. Long-term unemployment has also reached its highest point in nine years.”

Manufacturing, transportation, warehousing, utilities and retail trade industries all reported losses while government and leisure/hospitality added roughly 4,500 jobs.

Employment totals for recent months indicated somewhat higher jobs totals in Oregon in late 2020 and early this year, according to OED. The agency said total nonfarm employment was revised upward by about 13,000 jobs per month for December 2020 through March 2021.