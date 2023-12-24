(NEXSTAR) — Do you think you could pass a fifth-grade state math test? With another school year underway, it’s never a bad idea to know what Oregon students are learning — or how hard the lessons are.

Oregon public school students take multiple state assessments between grades 3 through 8, then again in grade 11, according to the Department of Education.

The following questions were taken from the Oregon Department of Education’s practice resources for the Oregon Statewide Assessment System from 2018.

And while the term “easy” is subjective, these are five math problems that don’t require graphing. Use your cursor or finger to highlight and reveal the answers. Calculators allowed. Pencils up!

Question 1: Chevon is using a calculator to multiply 5426 and 30. He enters 5426 x 300 by mistake. What can Chevon do to correct his mistake?

Answer choices:

A. Add 270 to the product

B. Subtract 270 from the product

C. Multiply the product by 10

D. Divide the product by 10

Correct answer: D

Question 2: Which expression correctly shows the sum of the product of 9 and 5 and the difference of 24 and 6?

Answer choices:

A. 9 + (5 x 24) – 6

B. (9 x 5) + (24 – 6)

C. (9 x 5) – (24 + 6)

D. 9 – (5 x 24) + 6

Correct answer: B

Question 3: Which equation has the same unknown value as 405 ÷ 15 = n?

Answer choices:

A. 405 x n = 15

B. n ÷ 405 = 15

C. 15 x n = 405

D. n ÷ 15 = 405

Correct answer: C

Question 4: Which expression is equal to ⅞?

Answer choices:

A. 7 ÷ 8

B. 8 x 7

C. 8 ÷ 7

D. 7 x 8

Correct answer: A

Question 5: A rectangular prism has a volume of 42 cubic units. The length is 3 units and the width is 2 units. What is the height?

Answer choices:

A. 6 units

B. 7 units

C. 14 units

D. 21 units

Correct answer: B

Congrats! You did it.

You can find more sample end-of-grade tests at the Oregon Department of Education.