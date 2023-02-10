PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Friday that the Department of Justice is opening a criminal investigation into the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission in connection with ethical violations related to the purchase of liquor by some staff members.

An internal investigation of OLCC found that Executive Director Steve Marks and five other agency leaders diverted bottles of high-end bourbons, such as Pappy Van Winkle’s 23, for personal use.

The officials were paying for the whiskey, which can cost thousands of dollars a bottle, but they had used their knowledge and connections at the commission to obtain them, and consequently deprived members of the public of the spendy booze, the investigation said. And that violated Oregon statutes, including one that prohibits public officials from using confidential information for personal gain, the commission’s investigation said.

Rosenblum’s office said the civil investigation requested earlier this week by Gov. Tina Kotek will be delayed until the completion of the criminal investigation.

OLCC says they will fully comply with the criminal investigation.

More to come, stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.