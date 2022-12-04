PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Sunday night that state’s Department of Justice wants a postponement of some provisions in Measure 114, the new gun law recently approved by voters.

Measure 114 is scheduled to take effect Thursday, December 8. It is already facing legal challenges from a number of groups, one of which includes an Oregon county sheriff.

Rosenblum’s decision “was made only after local law enforcement clarified that they would not be able to process permit applications as soon December 8, when Measure 114 takes effect,” a release from the AG’s office said.

However, they are only asking for a postponement of certain parts of the law. The Oregon DOJ said “other parts of the measure should take effect as scheduled, including the process for applying for permits, the restrictions on large capacity magazines, and the requirement that background checks must be completed – and not just requested – before firearms can be transferred.”

The letter sent to US District Judge Karin Immergut acknowledged that “leaders of the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association and the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police” submitted sworn statements that no one in the state would be able to complete the in-person firearm safety training on December 8 that Measure 114 requires.

There are 3 legal challenges to Measure 114 and all three are filing second amendment challenges. But two lawsuits are challenging Measure 114’s 10-round magazine capacity.

This is the primary argument made by the Oregon State Shooting Association and the Oregon chapter of the National Rifle Association.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.