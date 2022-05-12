PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum sent a letter to Kate Brown Thursday night asking the governor to declare an “’abnormal disruption of the market’” amid the nationwide baby formula shortage.

Rosenblum said the declaration would allow the AG to “take action” against businesses that upsell baby formula prices by more than 15%.

The attorney general also urges Oregonians to report baby formula price gouging.

“If Oregonians see significant price increases for baby formula, I encourage them to report it to my office immediately,” said Rosenblum. “Anyone who tries to take advantage of this shortage by gouging parents desperate to feed their babies is on notice.”

The attorney general encouraged parents to talk with their child’s health provider before diluting formula or making their own, which could be dangerous to children. She also encourages anyone with extra breast milk to donate to local milk banks.

When reporting price gouging to the Oregon Department of Justice, Rosenblum said consumers should take a photo of the listed price or advertisement with the product name, brand, quantity and unit price. Consumers should also keep receipts of purchased items.

Price gouging can be reported to the Attorney General’s Price Gouging Hotline at (503) 378-8442 or online at www.oregonconsumer.gov.