PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you live near Portland, look up. You might see fighter jets soaring in the sky.

The Oregon Air National Guard is working with a California-based Navy squadron on air combat training over the next two weeks.

The Navy’s Strike Fighter Squadron known as the “Golden Dragons” is based out of the naval air station in Lemoore, Calif. The squadron is traveling to Portland to conduct dissimilar air combat training with the Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing from July 11-15 and July 18-22.

For two weeks, the jets will fly in collaborative exercises. This training provides realistic combat scenarios for pilots to perfect aerial tactics. The Oregon Military Department said the exercise is required to ensure pilots are ready to support the base’s national and state missions.

“This training with the Golden Dragons is a unique opportunity for the Redhawks to refine and reinforce joint air superiority tactics,” Lt. Col. Joshua Hovanas, commander of Oregon’s 123rd fighter squadron, said. “The combination of capabilities represented between our two weapons systems allows for operations against a peer adversary – a critical training requirement for the Oregon Air National Guard.”

The flights will depart from and land at the Portland International Airport. The training will be conducted off the Oregon coastline and in Eastern Oregon. Flights will launch daily after 8 a.m. and will conclude before 4 p.m.

The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing defends the U.S. with F-15 Eagle fighter jets. They guard the skies from Northern California to the Canadian border.