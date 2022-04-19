PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you hear a little extra fighter jet traffic over the next few evenings, it has nothing to do with President Joe Biden’s Thursday visit to Portland. And, it is nothing out of the ordinary.

The Oregon Air National Guard says the 142nd Wing will be conducting routine F-15 training missions at night, starting Tuesday, April 19 and running though Thursday April 21.

OANG says the night time training is vital for flight crews and mandatory to stay up-to-date with U.S. Air Force requirements.

The flights will conclude each night before 10.