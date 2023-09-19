PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Tuesday that she will not run for re-election after serving in the position for eleven years.

In a statement, Rosenblum said, in part, “I love being your AG, and I’ve given this important position my all since June 29, 2012, when I was first sworn in.”

Reflecting on her time in office, Rosenblum said working within the Oregon Department of Justice was a rewarding experience.

“I have been elected and re-elected three times since then. Each term has brought new and important issues and challenges. In the course of our work, I like to think I — and the nearly 1,400 wonderful employees of the state Department of Justice — have made life better for all Oregonians. During my time in office, we’ve accomplished a lot together. On top of that, the day-to-day work of running the state’s largest law firm has been incredibly rewarding,” Rosenblum said in a statement.

The outgoing attorney general noted that even though the office doesn’t have term limits, she decided to impose her own and “concluded that three-plus terms is enough!” She added “I deeply appreciate the faith Oregonians have placed in me these past eleven years. At the same time, a job like this belongs to the people of Oregon — not to any one individual.

Rosenblum continued, “every state agency, no matter how well run, can benefit from new leadership, new energy, and new initiatives. By making this announcement more than a full year before the next general election — and eight months before the primary — I expect there will be good candidates to succeed me as the People’s Attorney for Oregon. My deepest thanks to every Oregonian for your support for me and for the office of Attorney General.”

At the end of her statement, Rosenblum said for the next 15 months of her term she will “continue to give this job my best” while also serving as the president of the National Association of Attorneys General.

Most recently, Rosenblum is among other officials — including Gov. Tina Kotek and Oregon State Police Superintendent Casey Codding — listed as defendants in a lawsuit against the voter-approved Measure 114. Rosenblum has also recently filed a lawsuit against Fox News — claiming the organization put its investors, including the state, at risk by spreading misinformation.