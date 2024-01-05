PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An official audit found Oregon Housing and Community Services doled out an estimated $426 million in emergency rental assistance over the pandemic, but the department failed to properly distribute the funds.

The Audits Division shared its review of OHCS on Thursday. According to the Secretary of State’s office, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program was first launched during the pandemic after the federal government allocated money to the many Americans who were struggling to pay rent.

In September 2020, auditors reported that 176,000 renter households in Oregon were facing eviction.

The Housing and Community Services department was tasked with distributing assistance funds, and from May 2021 to June 2023, $426 million in funds were spread throughout households statewide.

The recent audit noted that the agency “faced severe legislative and public pressure to quickly allocate” the money. However, it also said OHCS’ “limited oversight and controls” affected its ability to ensure funds were distributed to eligible residents.

“In addition, the agency itself did not comply with federal reporting requirements. OHCS submitted inaccurate reports to the U.S. Treasury and failed to accurately track how much money was spent in administrative costs,” auditors wrote.

They added that the “severity of the control weaknesses” led to the Audits Division’s first adverse opinion for the program in more than 25 years.

Based on the findings, officials gave OHCS recommendations on how to conduct operations going forward. These recommendations include developing real-time contract monitoring procedures, partnering with agency partners to access timely client data, and to finalize ombudsman procedures related to client complaints.

The Housing and Community Services Department responded to each recommendation made by the Audits Division. Those responses can be found here.

“We are committed to continuous improvement, are accountable to the decisions made which are evaluated through this audit and are focused on providing the best possible service to agency partners and the community,” OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell said.