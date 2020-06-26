Oregon beef co-op connects urban consumers, rural ranches

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This pandemic has prompted a lot of us to more carefully consider where we get our food. Yes, it comes from the grocery store or take out restaurant. But it wasn’t grown or raised there.

If you’re a beef consumer Country Natural Beef might not jump out at you, but you’ve likely tasted the fruits of their work.

Country Natural Beef is a cooperative of artisan family ranches scattered across several western states with roots in central Oregon. It’s a distant place to many but it’s your local, hometown beef supplier if you shop at New Seasons, Whole Foods or buy hamburgers at Burgerville.

It’s a source of beef that’s prospered by adhering to guiding principals.

“No hormones or antibiotics. The cattle are raised naturally. No feed additives,” said Dan Probert, the marketing director with Country Natural Beef Co-op. “There’s a connection from the place of birth right to the plate.”

The co-op, like all of us, is slowly rebounding from the COVID-induced restaurant and processing shutdowns. The co-op was founded with the intent of bridging the urban rural divide. They raise beef naturally and sustainably.

“People can buy local. It helps these local farmers and grocers right in their back yard which I think has been really helpful, especially through this COVID,” said Libby Wilson.

City and suburban buyers of beef directly supports rural ranchers, which in turn support their rural cities and towns. In that sense city and country people are very directly connected.