PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One Oregon bettor turned $350 into $21,000 following the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday.

Oregon Lottery spokesperson Melanie Mesaros told KOIN 6 News the lucky bettor won a three-leg parlay which accurately predicted the winners of the World Series, the CFL Grey Cup and the Super Bowl.

Oregonians spent nearly $5.3 million placing 307,000 bets on Super Bowl Sunday, with the average Super Bowl bet costing $17.46. The Oregon Lotto saw a 43% increase in the number of people betting on this year’s Super Bowl. In 2022, Oregonians wagered $4.5 million on more than 245,000 Super Bowl bets.

A majority of local Super Bowl bettors accurately predicted that the Chiefs would win the game’s coin toss. Of the 9,793 bets placed on the winner of the coin toss, 5,508 people picked correctly.

Comparatively, very few bettors picked the correct Gatorade color dumped on the winning head coach. Of 8,900 bets, just 563 picked purple — the winning color.

The game’s special “octopus” wager, which requires a single player to score a touchdown and an ensuing two-point conversion, netted wins for 819 Oregonians. The bet came through when Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts pulled off the rare occurrence in the fourth quarter.

Sports betting was legalized in Oregon in 2019. Since then, people have wagered more than $1.15 billion on sports in the state of Oregon.