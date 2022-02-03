Oregon bill would give back to small businesses for burglaries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new proposed piece of legislation in Oregon would make it easier for small businesses targeted by burglaries to receive compensation.

For victims of crimes, navigating the court system to get repaid for the damages can be challenging. House Bill 4075’s sponsor, Rep. Jason Kropf, said the collection rate for restitution is only around 32% historically, and he’s looking at ways to try and change that.

HB4075 would make it easier for crime victims to receive restitution including businesses, according to Kropf, who represents District 54 in Bend.

For instance, if a business is burglarized, this legislation would ease the path to reimbursement for a broken window, lock, register or other damage that occurs as a result of a break-in.

Kropf said the court process shouldn’t be so complicated.

“You know, restitution is a foundational piece of helping victims heal,” he said. “And I think it’s part of a larger approach that we’re taking on, on public safety.”

HB4075 would prioritize victims and make sure they get paid first. Only after victims are paid in full would prosecuted criminals pay court fines. Currently, restitution payments get split equally between victims and the court, hampering financial reimbursements to victims.

The bill would have insurance pay into a fund so that the court could pay victims’ restitution directly. In testimony earlier this week, however, lobbyists spoke in opposition to that element.

Due to the short 35-day session, Oregon lawmakers say that part would need to be reworked and likely won’t make it into the bill if this legislation passes.