Oregon breweries hop to top in 2021 Beer Awards

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon breweries won over two dozen contests in the North American Brewers Association Beer Fest Saturday.

Beermakers from across the state won 25 gold medals in categories spanning from lambics to American wheat to double India pale ales. In total, Oregon breweries placed in the top three in 51 of the 89 categories.

Portland establishments made up a large chunk of Oregon’s winners. Breakside Brewery alone took home eight gold medals along with a handful of silver and bronze.

10 Barrel, Ancestry, Deschutes and Ecliptic are just a few of the Oregon breweries to also win. NABA has posted a list of winners by category and by brewery.