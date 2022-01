PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the past year, dozens if not hundreds of big events have been canceled or delayed due to the pandemic in Oregon. One of the most heartbreaking cancellations had to be the Oregon Brewers Festival.

Well, there’s some great news this morning — the Oregon Brewers Festival is back for 2022! Right now, the festival is planned for the weekend of July 28 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Owner Art Larrance shares more about what you can expect at this year’s festival.