Oregon bridges in decline for 10th straight year, review says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual report card of Oregon’s bridges was released earlier this week and it shows a decline in bridge conditions for the 10th straight year.

The review, composed by the Oregon Department of Transportation, came just days before a four-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday.

ODOT said in 2021, 40 of the bridges it oversees were in “poor” condition and in need of improvements or replacing.

The department says it’s managing its poor bridges “reasonably well,” but that the number of bridges moving from good condition to fair condition shows they can’t keep up with the maintenance required to keep bridges in good condition.

In the last two years, 53 bridges in Oregon had declining overall condition ratings compared to 25 bridges with improving condition ratings.

Most of the state’s 2,700 bridges are now at or exceeding their life expectancy — 800 of them are more than 60 years old.

In Oregon, transportation infrastructure is maintained, preserved and created using revenue from fuel taxes.