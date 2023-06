PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A campaign in Oregon is looking to end the stigma around substance addiction.

Addiction has been called a public health crisis in Oregon by many officials, so now 4D Recovery and CareOregon are teaming up to help reduce shame for those who are suffering.

4D Recovery’s executive director Tony Vezina joined Emily Burris and Ken Boddie in the studio to discuss the launch of the campaign.

