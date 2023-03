(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Oregon using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending February 2023.

Data was available for 286 cities and towns in Oregon. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $50,178 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

1. Newport, OR: 9

2. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA: 7

3. Astoria, OR: 6

4. Eugene-Springfield, OR: 5

5. Roseburg, OR: 3

6. Albany-Lebanon, OR: 2

6. Brookings, OR: 2

6. Klamath Falls, OR: 2

6. La Grande, OR: 2

6. Salem, OR: 2

11. Corvallis, OR: 1

11. Hood River, OR: 1

11. Prineville, OR: 1

50. Turner

Typical home value: $519,315

1-year price change: +$18,515 (+3.7%)

5-year price change: +$208,721 (+67.2%)

Metro area: Salem, OR

49. Tangent

Typical home value: $462,783

1-year price change: +$18,520 (+4.2%)

5-year price change: +$167,624 (+56.8%)

Metro area: Albany-Lebanon, OR

48. Dundee

Typical home value: $558,989

1-year price change: +$18,533 (+3.4%)

5-year price change: +$173,918 (+45.2%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

47. Sumpter

Typical home value: $231,206

1-year price change: +$18,575 (+8.7%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: not in a metro area

46. Wilsonville

Typical home value: $619,305

1-year price change: +$18,700 (+3.1%)

5-year price change: +$181,556 (+41.5%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

45. Beavercreek

Typical home value: $724,261

1-year price change: +$18,872 (+2.7%)

5-year price change: +$253,064 (+53.7%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

44. Philomath

Typical home value: $470,036

1-year price change: +$18,932 (+4.2%)

5-year price change: +$161,838 (+52.5%)

Metro area: Corvallis, OR

43. Glide

Typical home value: $366,276

1-year price change: +$18,974 (+5.5%)

5-year price change: +$123,360 (+50.8%)

Metro area: Roseburg, OR

42. Cove

Typical home value: $406,785

1-year price change: +$19,901 (+5.1%)

5-year price change: +$146,500 (+56.3%)

Metro area: La Grande, OR

41. Gold Beach

Typical home value: $440,563

1-year price change: +$19,915 (+4.7%)

5-year price change: +$175,944 (+66.5%)

Metro area: Brookings, OR

40. Keno

Typical home value: $295,809

1-year price change: +$20,089 (+7.3%)

5-year price change: +$118,931 (+67.2%)

Metro area: Klamath Falls, OR

39. Florence

Typical home value: $404,627

1-year price change: +$20,194 (+5.3%)

5-year price change: +$160,133 (+65.5%)

Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR

38. Banks

Typical home value: $579,576

1-year price change: +$20,436 (+3.7%)

5-year price change: +$204,180 (+54.4%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

37. Lostine

Typical home value: $415,536

1-year price change: +$20,509 (+5.2%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: La Grande, OR

36. Wallowa

Typical home value: $300,359

1-year price change: +$20,566 (+7.4%)

5-year price change: +$139,496 (+86.7%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

35. Lake Oswego

Typical home value: $848,461

1-year price change: +$21,069 (+2.5%)

5-year price change: +$249,207 (+41.6%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

34. Rockaway Beach

Typical home value: $442,151

1-year price change: +$21,101 (+5.0%)

5-year price change: +$185,853 (+72.5%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

33. Astoria

Typical home value: $453,685

1-year price change: +$21,151 (+4.9%)

5-year price change: +$178,989 (+65.2%)

Metro area: Astoria, OR

32. Falls City

Typical home value: $316,623

1-year price change: +$21,302 (+7.2%)

5-year price change: +$137,997 (+77.3%)

Metro area: Salem, OR

31. Sherwood

Typical home value: $615,459

1-year price change: +$21,638 (+3.6%)

5-year price change: +$185,450 (+43.1%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

30. Depoe Bay

Typical home value: $562,310

1-year price change: +$21,799 (+4.0%)

5-year price change: +$234,302 (+71.4%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

29. Coburg

Typical home value: $559,711

1-year price change: +$22,372 (+4.2%)

5-year price change: +$214,428 (+62.1%)

Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR

28. Siletz

Typical home value: $432,519

1-year price change: +$22,690 (+5.5%)

5-year price change: +$171,257 (+65.6%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

27. Waldport

Typical home value: $448,743

1-year price change: +$22,907 (+5.4%)

5-year price change: +$200,106 (+80.5%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

26. Crescent Lake

Typical home value: $413,855

1-year price change: +$23,186 (+5.9%)

5-year price change: +$171,862 (+71.0%)

Metro area: Klamath Falls, OR

25. Dunes City

Typical home value: $567,747

1-year price change: +$23,262 (+4.3%)

5-year price change: +$208,298 (+57.9%)

Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR

24. Neotsu

Typical home value: $483,784

1-year price change: +$23,999 (+5.2%)

5-year price change: +$209,689 (+76.5%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

23. Cheshire

Typical home value: $530,131

1-year price change: +$24,609 (+4.9%)

5-year price change: +$129,214 (+32.2%)

Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR

22. Otis

Typical home value: $454,594

1-year price change: +$24,643 (+5.7%)

5-year price change: +$194,961 (+75.1%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

21. Warrenton

Typical home value: $466,394

1-year price change: +$24,742 (+5.6%)

5-year price change: +$177,911 (+61.7%)

Metro area: Astoria, OR

20. Oakland

Typical home value: $407,384

1-year price change: +$24,785 (+6.5%)

5-year price change: +$165,423 (+68.4%)

Metro area: Roseburg, OR

19. Tidewater

Typical home value: $402,763

1-year price change: +$24,811 (+6.6%)

5-year price change: +$170,731 (+73.6%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

18. Lincoln City

Typical home value: $481,298

1-year price change: +$25,483 (+5.6%)

5-year price change: +$210,237 (+77.6%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

17. Hood River

Typical home value: $644,755

1-year price change: +$25,600 (+4.1%)

5-year price change: +$224,628 (+53.5%)

Metro area: Hood River, OR

16. Imnaha

Typical home value: $355,432

1-year price change: +$25,604 (+7.8%)

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: not in a metro area

15. Raleigh Hills

Typical home value: $900,199

1-year price change: +$27,280 (+3.1%)

5-year price change: +$210,483 (+30.5%)

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

14. Elkton

Typical home value: $419,860

1-year price change: +$27,767 (+7.1%)

5-year price change: +$159,052 (+61.0%)

Metro area: Roseburg, OR

13. Pleasant Hill

Typical home value: $628,193

1-year price change: +$28,423 (+4.7%)

5-year price change: +$214,342 (+51.8%)

Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR

12. Scio

Typical home value: $531,879

1-year price change: +$30,676 (+6.1%)

5-year price change: +$216,001 (+68.4%)

Metro area: Albany-Lebanon, OR

11. Joseph

Typical home value: $457,775

1-year price change: +$31,803 (+7.5%)

5-year price change: +$197,323 (+75.8%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

10. Seal Rock

Typical home value: $499,902

1-year price change: +$33,182 (+7.1%)

5-year price change: +$220,852 (+79.1%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

9. Seaside

Typical home value: $468,630

1-year price change: +$34,546 (+8.0%)

5-year price change: +$181,419 (+63.2%)

Metro area: Astoria, OR

8. Arch Cape

Typical home value: $836,331

1-year price change: +$35,880 (+4.5%)

5-year price change: +$320,142 (+62.0%)

Metro area: Astoria, OR

7. Powell Butte

Typical home value: $878,415

1-year price change: +$37,684 (+4.5%)

5-year price change: +$404,280 (+85.3%)

Metro area: Prineville, OR

6. Langlois

Typical home value: $401,186

1-year price change: +$38,349 (+10.6%)

5-year price change: +$156,382 (+63.9%)

Metro area: Brookings, OR

5. Gearhart

Typical home value: $599,944

1-year price change: +$42,436 (+7.6%)

5-year price change: +$222,880 (+59.1%)

Metro area: Astoria, OR

4. Cannon Beach

Typical home value: $821,028

1-year price change: +$43,001 (+5.5%)

5-year price change: +$345,983 (+72.8%)

Metro area: Astoria, OR

3. Otter Rock

Typical home value: $485,650

1-year price change: +$47,689 (+10.9%)

5-year price change: +$186,381 (+62.3%)

Metro area: Newport, OR

2. Manzanita

Typical home value: $770,930

1-year price change: +$49,047 (+6.8%)

5-year price change: +$296,653 (+62.5%)

Metro area: not in a metro area

1. Camp Sherman