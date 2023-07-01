(STACKER) — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers. High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 15, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.69%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2023.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Oregon

1. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA: 18

2. Astoria, OR: 2

2. Hood River, OR: 2

2. Salem, OR: 2

5. Albany-Lebanon, OR: 1

5. Bend, OR: 1

5. Eugene-Springfield, OR: 1

5. Prineville, OR: 1

30. Corbett

Typical home value: $631,764

1-year price change: -7.3%

5-year price change: +38.8%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

29. Rockcreek

Typical home value: $639,104

1-year price change: -2.0%

5-year price change: +25.6%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

28. Sherwood

Typical home value: $641,060

1-year price change: -1.6%

5-year price change: +41.9%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

27. Wilsonville

Typical home value: $649,228

1-year price change: -0.8%

5-year price change: +40.5%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

26. Colton

Typical home value: $650,525

1-year price change: -5.5%

5-year price change: +53.0%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

25. Garden Home-Whitford

Typical home value: $651,531

1-year price change: -3.3%

5-year price change: +26.8%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

24. Tualatin

Typical home value: $652,813

1-year price change: -3.4%

5-year price change: +31.5%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

23. Neskowin

Typical home value: $654,024

1-year price change: -4.3%

5-year price change: +60.0%

Metro area: not in a metro area

22. Eagle Creek

Typical home value: $662,265

1-year price change: -4.6%

5-year price change: +39.1%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

21. Pleasant Hill

Typical home value: $663,836

1-year price change: -1.3%

5-year price change: +49.3%

Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR

20. Damascus

Typical home value: $669,206

1-year price change: -2.6%

5-year price change: +36.6%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

19. Mount Hood Parkdale

Typical home value: $672,280

1-year price change: -4.0%

5-year price change: +53.4%

Metro area: Hood River, OR

18. Aurora

Typical home value: $677,072

1-year price change: -1.9%

5-year price change: +51.7%

Metro area: Salem, OR

17. Hood River

Typical home value: $686,683

1-year price change: +0.6%

5-year price change: +52.9%

Metro area: Hood River, OR

16. Happy Valley

Typical home value: $701,790

1-year price change: -1.1%

5-year price change: +37.6%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

15. Mulino

Typical home value: $707,596

1-year price change: -2.0%

5-year price change: +50.4%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

14. Bend

Typical home value: $707,668

1-year price change: -8.6%

5-year price change: +60.0%

Metro area: Bend, OR

13. Boring

Typical home value: $709,598

1-year price change: -3.6%

5-year price change: +43.9%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

12. Rickreall

Typical home value: $722,982

1-year price change: -1.8%

5-year price change: +55.7%

Metro area: Salem, OR

11. Beavercreek

Typical home value: $758,206

1-year price change: -2.4%

5-year price change: +50.9%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

10. Durham

Typical home value: $761,808

1-year price change: -2.4%

5-year price change: +22.6%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

9. West Linn

Typical home value: $768,826

1-year price change: -1.2%

5-year price change: +41.8%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

8. Manzanita

Typical home value: $774,830

1-year price change: -0.7%

5-year price change: +64.0%

Metro area: not in a metro area

7. West Slope

Typical home value: $775,893

1-year price change: -2.8%

5-year price change: +27.5%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

6. Sisters

Typical home value: $777,075

1-year price change: -5.8%

5-year price change: +67.3%

Metro area: Albany-Lebanon, OR

5. Cannon Beach

Typical home value: $844,117

1-year price change: -1.1%

5-year price change: +75.2%

Metro area: Astoria, OR

4. Lake Oswego

Typical home value: $901,645

1-year price change: -1.0%

5-year price change: +42.6%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

3. Arch Cape

Typical home value: $906,637

1-year price change: +0.3%

5-year price change: +69.4%

Metro area: Astoria, OR

2. Powell Butte

Typical home value: $909,084

1-year price change: -4.4%

5-year price change: +79.4%

Metro area: Prineville, OR

1. Raleigh Hills