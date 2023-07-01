(STACKER) — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers. High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 15, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.69%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2023.
Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Oregon
- 1. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA: 18
- 2. Astoria, OR: 2
- 2. Hood River, OR: 2
- 2. Salem, OR: 2
- 5. Albany-Lebanon, OR: 1
- 5. Bend, OR: 1
- 5. Eugene-Springfield, OR: 1
- 5. Prineville, OR: 1
30. Corbett
- Typical home value: $631,764
- 1-year price change: -7.3%
- 5-year price change: +38.8%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
29. Rockcreek
- Typical home value: $639,104
- 1-year price change: -2.0%
- 5-year price change: +25.6%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
28. Sherwood
- Typical home value: $641,060
- 1-year price change: -1.6%
- 5-year price change: +41.9%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
27. Wilsonville
- Typical home value: $649,228
- 1-year price change: -0.8%
- 5-year price change: +40.5%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
26. Colton
- Typical home value: $650,525
- 1-year price change: -5.5%
- 5-year price change: +53.0%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
25. Garden Home-Whitford
- Typical home value: $651,531
- 1-year price change: -3.3%
- 5-year price change: +26.8%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
24. Tualatin
- Typical home value: $652,813
- 1-year price change: -3.4%
- 5-year price change: +31.5%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
23. Neskowin
- Typical home value: $654,024
- 1-year price change: -4.3%
- 5-year price change: +60.0%
- Metro area: not in a metro area
22. Eagle Creek
- Typical home value: $662,265
- 1-year price change: -4.6%
- 5-year price change: +39.1%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
21. Pleasant Hill
- Typical home value: $663,836
- 1-year price change: -1.3%
- 5-year price change: +49.3%
- Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR
20. Damascus
- Typical home value: $669,206
- 1-year price change: -2.6%
- 5-year price change: +36.6%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
19. Mount Hood Parkdale
- Typical home value: $672,280
- 1-year price change: -4.0%
- 5-year price change: +53.4%
- Metro area: Hood River, OR
18. Aurora
- Typical home value: $677,072
- 1-year price change: -1.9%
- 5-year price change: +51.7%
- Metro area: Salem, OR
17. Hood River
- Typical home value: $686,683
- 1-year price change: +0.6%
- 5-year price change: +52.9%
- Metro area: Hood River, OR
16. Happy Valley
- Typical home value: $701,790
- 1-year price change: -1.1%
- 5-year price change: +37.6%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
15. Mulino
- Typical home value: $707,596
- 1-year price change: -2.0%
- 5-year price change: +50.4%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
14. Bend
- Typical home value: $707,668
- 1-year price change: -8.6%
- 5-year price change: +60.0%
- Metro area: Bend, OR
13. Boring
- Typical home value: $709,598
- 1-year price change: -3.6%
- 5-year price change: +43.9%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
12. Rickreall
- Typical home value: $722,982
- 1-year price change: -1.8%
- 5-year price change: +55.7%
- Metro area: Salem, OR
11. Beavercreek
- Typical home value: $758,206
- 1-year price change: -2.4%
- 5-year price change: +50.9%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
10. Durham
- Typical home value: $761,808
- 1-year price change: -2.4%
- 5-year price change: +22.6%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
9. West Linn
- Typical home value: $768,826
- 1-year price change: -1.2%
- 5-year price change: +41.8%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
8. Manzanita
- Typical home value: $774,830
- 1-year price change: -0.7%
- 5-year price change: +64.0%
- Metro area: not in a metro area
7. West Slope
- Typical home value: $775,893
- 1-year price change: -2.8%
- 5-year price change: +27.5%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
6. Sisters
- Typical home value: $777,075
- 1-year price change: -5.8%
- 5-year price change: +67.3%
- Metro area: Albany-Lebanon, OR
5. Cannon Beach
- Typical home value: $844,117
- 1-year price change: -1.1%
- 5-year price change: +75.2%
- Metro area: Astoria, OR
4. Lake Oswego
- Typical home value: $901,645
- 1-year price change: -1.0%
- 5-year price change: +42.6%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
3. Arch Cape
- Typical home value: $906,637
- 1-year price change: +0.3%
- 5-year price change: +69.4%
- Metro area: Astoria, OR
2. Powell Butte
- Typical home value: $909,084
- 1-year price change: -4.4%
- 5-year price change: +79.4%
- Metro area: Prineville, OR
1. Raleigh Hills
- Typical home value: $953,792
- 1-year price change: -1.9%
- 5-year price change: +30.6%
- Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA