(STACKER) — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of Aug. 24, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 7.23%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of July 2023.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Oregon

1. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA: 16

2. Astoria, OR: 3

3. Hood River, OR: 2

3. Salem, OR: 2

5. Albany-Lebanon, OR: 1

5. Bend, OR: 1

5. Eugene-Springfield, OR: 1

5. Prineville, OR: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

30. Gearhart

Typical home value: $640,082

1-year price change: -0.0%

5-year price change: +60.7%

Metro area: Astoria, OR

29. Rockcreek

Typical home value: $642,114

1-year price change: -1.2%

5-year price change: +27.1%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

28. Garden Home-Whitford

Typical home value: $645,411

1-year price change: -2.3%

5-year price change: +28.3%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

27. Wilsonville

Typical home value: $645,960

1-year price change: -0.6%

5-year price change: +42.0%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

26. Gaston

Typical home value: $646,333

1-year price change: -3.9%

5-year price change: +57.5%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

25. Tualatin

Typical home value: $651,941

1-year price change: -2.3%

5-year price change: +32.7%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

24. Pleasant Hill

Typical home value: $656,342

1-year price change: -1.3%

5-year price change: +49.9%

Metro area: Eugene-Springfield, OR

23. Camp Sherman

Typical home value: $662,047

1-year price change: -0.5%

5-year price change: data not available

Metro area: not in a metro area

22. Eagle Creek

Typical home value: $671,982

1-year price change: -4.3%

5-year price change: +39.6%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

21. Aurora

Typical home value: $675,120

1-year price change: -2.3%

5-year price change: +50.6%

Metro area: Salem, OR

20. Neskowin

Typical home value: $678,226

1-year price change: -4.3%

5-year price change: +61.5%

Metro area: not in a metro area

19. Damascus

Typical home value: $678,580

1-year price change: -2.7%

5-year price change: +36.6%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

18. Mount Hood Parkdale

Typical home value: $690,894

1-year price change: -4.4%

5-year price change: +52.0%

Metro area: Hood River, OR

17. Hood River

Typical home value: $692,161

1-year price change: -0.3%

5-year price change: +52.3%

Metro area: Hood River, OR

16. Mulino

Typical home value: $703,292

1-year price change: -1.7%

5-year price change: +50.0%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

15. Happy Valley

Typical home value: $704,488

1-year price change: -1.1%

5-year price change: +38.0%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

14. Boring

Typical home value: $713,888

1-year price change: -2.8%

5-year price change: +44.1%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

13. Bend

Typical home value: $723,495

1-year price change: -7.3%

5-year price change: +61.9%

Metro area: Bend, OR

12. Rickreall

Typical home value: $732,669

1-year price change: -1.2%

5-year price change: +57.1%

Metro area: Salem, OR

11. Beavercreek

Typical home value: $755,265

1-year price change: -3.1%

5-year price change: +50.3%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

10. Durham

Typical home value: $759,116

1-year price change: -1.2%

5-year price change: +23.8%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

9. West Linn

Typical home value: $780,440

1-year price change: -0.6%

5-year price change: +42.8%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

8. West Slope

Typical home value: $780,722

1-year price change: -1.8%

5-year price change: +30.0%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

7. Sisters

Typical home value: $796,733

1-year price change: -5.2%

5-year price change: +69.3%

Metro area: Albany-Lebanon, OR

6. Manzanita

Typical home value: $841,961

1-year price change: -3.5%

5-year price change: +63.7%

Metro area: not in a metro area

5. Cannon Beach

Typical home value: $878,467

1-year price change: -1.0%

5-year price change: +75.9%

Metro area: Astoria, OR

4. Lake Oswego

Typical home value: $907,936

1-year price change: -0.8%

5-year price change: +44.0%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

3. Arch Cape

Typical home value: $929,374

1-year price change: +1.2%

5-year price change: +72.5%

Metro area: Astoria, OR

2. Raleigh Hills

Typical home value: $967,597

1-year price change: -1.6%

5-year price change: +33.0%

Metro area: Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

1. Powell Butte