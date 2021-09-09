Oregon City Brewing ranked among top 10 breweries in US

Oregon City Brewing Co. came in at the No. 7 spot in the U.S. Open Beer Championship.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — According to the latest U.S. Open Beer Championship, Oregon City boasts one of the nation’s top 10 breweries.

Oregon City Brewing, which is soon to open its second location, The Beer Library, in Canby, came in at No. 7 in the contest.

OC was the only Oregon brewery to make the top 10 list. The full list is as follows:

1. Toppling Goliath Brewing, Iowa

2. Schulz Braun Brewing, Tennessee

3. Motorworks Brewing, Florida

4. Wellington Brewery, Ontario

5. Big Ditch Brewing Company, New York

6. Main & Six Brewing Company, Florida

7. Oregon City Brewing Co., Oregon

8. Barrel Chest Brewing, Virginia

9. Fretboard Brewing, Ohio

10. Niagara College Teaching Brewery, Ontario

10. Sun King Brewery, Indiana

OC snagged individual awards for certain brews, too.

The company’s Desideratum won gold in the barrel-aged fruit sour category; Beast of Burton won gold as a British imperial stout; Very A-Gris-Able won silver as a red wine barrel-aged beer; Coming to Fruition in marionberry won silver as a Brett beer; and Coming to Fruition in cherry won bronze as a Brett beer.

The five medals come as a result of more than 8,000 submissions to the contest nationwide.

“I am so proud of our phenomenal brewmaster, David Vohden,” OC Brewing owner Bryce Morrow said. “He is a creative force of nature, one of the best young brewers and an even better person. I’m confident we’re just getting started.”

The company was also awarded two bronze medals last week at the North American Brewers Awards.

While no other Oregon breweries made the top 10 list, a few others did win individual awards at the U.S. Beer Open. Behind Oregon City Brewing, Deschutes Brewery won the next most awards with four, followed by Sunriver Brewing with three and StormBreaker Brewing and Ecliptic Brewing with two each. Full Sail Brewing won gold for their Session Premium Lager, Wild Ride Brewing and GoodLife Brewing each took a gold and Three Creeks Brewing won a silver.

For the full awards list, visit usopenbeer.com.