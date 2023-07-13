PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon City man was arrested after police said they found him passed out in his car with fentanyl and multiple guns.

On Wednesday afternoon, Milwaukie police said they were called to check on the welfare of a passed-out man on Southeast Mcloughlin Boulevard.

When they arrived, they said they found Ryker D. Mann, 30, passed out in the driver seat of a running car.

Authorities said they pinned the car in place by parking a patrol car behind the rear bumper of Mann’s car and when Man woke up he attempted to reverse out of the spot but was unable to move.

Officers noticed a knife in Mann’s pocket, who they said was actively resisting while they attempted to detain him.

Eventually, officers said they used a Taser and were able to detain Mann.

During the struggle, officers said they discovered a loaded 22-caliber revolver in the car. During a subsequent search, officers say hey also found a loaded semi-automatic pistol and a bag of suspected fentanyl pills.

Mann was taken to a hospital after he reported having a medical condition. When he was released he was taken into custody on warrants from Clackamas and Clatsop counties. He faces new charges including possession of a controlled substance, interfering with a police officer and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.