Oregon sees sweeping closures as COVID-19 concerns grow

Closures and cancellation notices came rolling in after Gov. Brown's gathering ban was announced

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Right before a weekend meant to be filled with St. Patrick Day celebrations and end-of-season athletic contests, Oregon is seeing sweeping closures and cancellations after Kate Brown announced a gathering ban of 250 people or more.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a set of new rules meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday night. The governor’s new measures affect large gatherings, schools, workplaces and long-term care and assisted-living facilities. A statement from Brown’s office included the following list:

Large gatherings: All large gatherings over 250 people will be canceled statewide effective immediately for four weeks. A gathering is defined as any event in a space in which appropriate social distancing of a minimum of three feet cannot be maintained. Schools: In addition to previous guidance issued on March 8, 2020 to keep schools open, all non-essential school-associated gatherings and group activities should be canceled — such as group parent meetings, field trips, and competitions. Workplace: Recommended implementation of distancing measures including an increased physical space between employees in offices and worksites, limited in-person meetings, limited travel, and staggered work schedules where possible. Long-Term Care and Assisted Living: Strict limitations announced this week by the Oregon Health Authority and Department of Human Services remain in place.

After the announcement was made — spectator bans, closures and cancellation notices came rolling in.

Shamrock Run

The annual Shamrock Run issued a statement early Thursday morning on the status of the event, which said:

“While it is extremely difficult to postpone an event at this late of date, we fully support the Governor’s decisions in the interest of the public’s health and safety. The safety of our participants is paramount and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding over these next 24 hours as we work through our contingency plans and your options.”

Another update is expected to come later this afternoon.

Kells Irish Festival

The 2020 Kells Irish Festival has been cancelled.

The local favorite will not be offering any activities at their festival tent. Yet, the Irish Pub and Brewery will remain open despite the festival’s cancellation. A new schedule of events happening at the pub will be available online.

“While we are very disappointed that we are unable to hold our 29th annual event, we know this is the right decision for the health and safety of our guests and the community as a whole,” the owning family stated.

Portland Rose Festival

Local schools participating in the Portland Rose Festival has cancelled any remaining assemblies and large gatherings, but may still be able to stay on schedule with announcing the new princess. Event organizers are working with schools to decide the best way to move forward.

More updates are expected.

Portland Women’s Expo

The Portland Women’s Expo has been postponed.

Event organizers are working with the Oregon Convention Center to find an alternative date. They are unable to issue refunds but will instead issue twice the value of your original purchase, meaning if you bought a single ticket they will now issue you two tickets to the event once it is rescheduled.

Portland Trail Blazers games

The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

OSAA Athletics

The Oregon School Activities Association has consulted with the OHA, ODE and local health departments, making the decision to ban spectators at the OSAA State Championship events. Only participating students, coaches, essential staff and media will be allowed to attend.

“This difficult decision has not been made lightly,” said Peter Weber, OSAA Executive Director. “Going into this week we knew the situation was rapidly evolving and as the circumstances and guidance have changed throughout today, our focus is on trying to honor the commitment students have made throughout the season by continuing the contests, albeit without spectators.”

Oregon schools

Parkrose School District canceled parent-teacher conferences scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Parkrose High School will follow its normal teaching schedule those days while Parkrose Middle School will be open for students on Friday.

Summit Learning Charter canceled all campus activities in response to Brown’s announcement, saying all Virtual Instruction will still follow the normal schedule.

In a letter to families and staff, Portland Public Schools announced the decision to suspend events that bring large groups of students, adults and community members together for 30 days starting on Thursday, including school-based assemblies and events, field trips and professional development meetings and events. Athletic events will be held without audiences.

The PPS statement read, in part:

“The safety, health, and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority. We will continue to work in close partnership with public health authorities to minimize both the spread of coronavirus and disruption to schools and students. We will continue emphasizing the importance of handwashing at school. Our custodians will continue to prioritize high-touch surfaces in classrooms and common areas. And we are making sure schools have adequate cleaning supplies.”

Other school districts following the same protocols include Beaverton School District, Hillsboro School District, Eugene School District and Salem-Keizer Public Schools, all of which released the same coordinated statement as PPS.

University of Oregon

On Wednesday, the University of Oregon announced all their classes will be taught remotely for 3 weeks beginning March 30 — the first day after their Spring Break ends.

Oregon State University

Oregon State University “will move to a higher level of response” beginning Saturday. Officials said campuses and OSU facilities will stay open, final exams for winter term will be done remotely when possible, and “maximum social distancing” will be used when remote teaching and testing isn’t possible.

Also, “non-essential OSU-sponsored travel” is suspended and all OSU employees will be encouraged to work remotely when “responsibilities and duties allow.”

Through at least April 30, OSU events of more than 50 people won’t be permitted if it’s not essential. Events with less than 50 people will use “maximum social distancing.”

NCAA Tournament

The NCAA announced they will be holding the NCAA Division I Tournament, also known as March Madness, without any fans this year. This includes any games played by the men’s and women’s teams for the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers.

NCAA President Mark Emmert said only essential staff and limited family will be allowed to attend the upcoming NCAA basketball tournaments, draining the signature school spirit from one of the biggest events on the sports calendar.

But the organization could reassess its plans in the wake of the move by the NBA.

Governor Brown will discuss the strategies and answer questions at a Thursday morning press conference in Portland due to begin at 9 a.m.

So far, there have been 21 confirmed cases of the infection in Oregon, and more than 1,000 across the United States. The U.S. death toll rose to 38 on Wednesday, with the majority in Washington state at 31; however, none have been reported in Oregon.

